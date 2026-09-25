‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Says Her Husband Uses a Trump Voice to Criticize Her

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Since leaving her job in the Trump administration several years ago, Alyssa Farah Griffin has been a vocal critic of the president, and he has returned the sentiment. But apparently, her husband also makes sure to criticize her in a Trump voice to this day.

The host of “The View” revealed that little detail during Friday’s show, as the ABC hosts discussed what their inner critic sounds like. To tee up the topic, the women watched a clip from the You’re So Brave podcast, in which it was suggested women give their inner critic a man’s name, so it’d be easier to ignore. And, in her own way, Farah Griffin actually does kind of do that.

“My husband does a really good Trump impersonation, and he constantly criticizes me in a Trump voice,” she explained. “So I hear my — in my head, for the rest of my life, will hear our current president being like, ‘She’s so goofy. She’s doing such a bad job right now.’ But you can take it less seriously!”

For their part, the rest of “The View” hosts felt they didn’t actually have an inner critic, because they have so many outward, open critics.

“I don’t have this sort of negative self-talk going on in my head,” Sunny Hostin said. “The world already tries to tell me what I can and cannot say, and what I can and cannot do. And as a black woman in the United States, I don’t have that sort of thing going on in my mind because I’m criticized constantly, and I have to — my average has to be excellent. So, I don’t participate in that.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.