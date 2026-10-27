‘The View’ Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Laughs at GOP Outrage Over Obama’s Cheesecake Factory Joke: ‘Missed the Whole Point’

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President Trump and his allies continue to be outraged over former president Barack Obama’s joke about the current aesthetic of the White House, rushing to defend The Cheesecake Factory this week. It made “The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin laugh on Tuesday, pointing out that the president “missed the whole point” of said joke.

In case you missed the joke itself, it came during a midterm campaign stop by Obama. He joked that Trump’s preferred gold ornamentation has the White House looking like “Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory.” The punchline had the president himself arguing that Obama “doesn’t like successful companies” like The Cheesecake Factory, and other Republicans posting photos of themselves at the restaurant.