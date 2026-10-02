‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Suspects Elizabeth Holmes Is Angling for a Pardon After Recent Pro-Trump Posts

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Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes recently revealed herself as a Trump supporter online, and “The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin has a guess as to why. The ABC host theorized on Friday morning that Holmes is just angling for a pardon.

Farah Griffin’s theory came as she and her colleagues discussed a recent interview with Time Magazine by the president himself, in which he floated the idea of pardoning members of his administration from any and all wrongdoing. Trump rationalized the idea by saying President Biden did the same thing, which Farah Griffin was quick to dispute.

“No, do away with the presidential pardon. That’s my hot take,” she said. “And to be clear, Biden pardoned his family and some associates. He did not pardon his entire White House.”

As the hosts discussed the merits of a presidential pardon — many of them argued that there are people who have been wrongfully accused and/or imprisoned and really do need the help of the president — they called out how prevalent pardons have become under Trump.

“By the way, I don’t know if you guys noticed Elizabeth Holmes of Theranos fame started tweeting some like pro-Trump things recently, so I think she might be also looking for a pardon,” Farah Griffin said with a laugh.

“I think something that started as a good thing has become for sale,” Ana Navarro said. “It puts like a ‘for sale’ sign on the White House, and I think the reason people have the reaction to Trump is because the number of pardons we are seeing, and the number of money that we are learning about, the amount of money we are learning about, are getting paid for these pardons, is simply outrageous.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.