‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Is Good With a White House UFC Match – With One Caveat | Video

As part of President Trump’s 80th birthday celebration and America’s 250th anniversary celebration, the White House is gearing up to host a UFC fight on property. And really, “The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin is fine with that idea — with one caveat on the fighters.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, the ABC hosts discussed their thoughts on the whole situation, with Farah Griffin noting that there is precedent for having a sporting event at the White House. She noted that there were various tennis matches, George Bush hosted a T-ball game for kids and Teddy Roosevelt held a boxing match.

“He actually held a boxing match and participated in it. So, I’m for it, but Donald Trump has to get in the ring,” Farah Griffin said with a laugh.

LAWSUIT CALLS UFC EVENT "DEEPLY CORRUPT" AS TRUMP ADMIN. DEFENDS: ‘The View’ co-hosts weigh in on the UFC fight on the White House lawn to celebrate America's 250th anniversary. pic.twitter.com/lYNSCrSck8 — The View (@TheView) June 12, 2026

Moderator Whoopi Goldberg was a big supporter of that idea, literally applauding and giggling as she said “I like that!”

Meanwhile, host Sara Haines was also fine with the fight, but mostly because it feels fitting for the current state of politics and government.

“I just feel like, in this administration, with how feckless Congress is, it’s fitting that they’re making it an official cage match,” she said. “Because that’s how it feels every time we talk about D.C., that there’s like a jersey, and you’re on this side or this side, go! And they just, like, meat it out. So I’m like, make it official, put a cage around it.”

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.