‘The View’: Ana Navarro Calls Out Joy Behar for Creating a ‘Self-Fulfilling Prophecy’ With Her Political Worries

“The View” host Joy Behar is not feeling optimistic about politics in the US right now, but her colleague Ana Navarro called her out for how she expressed as much on Friday. According to the ABC host, Behar’s thoughts felt like a set-up for “a self-fulfilling prophecy.”

The moment came as the women were discussing potential presidential candidates in 2028, specifically for Democrats. When Alyssa Farah Griffin opined that the most likely candidate is Kamala Harris, Behar pushed back, citing Harris’ harsh loss in 2024. Behar then floated names including JB Pritzker, John Ossoff, Josh Shapiro and Gavin Newsom.

When Sara Haines suggested Pete Buttigieg or Wes Moore, Behar agreed they’re great, but worried the country wouldn’t vote for an openly gay man like the former. As the conversation continued, Navarro gently called out Behar’s list.

AOC ASKED ABOUT RUNNING IN 2028: As Democrats search for their next presidential candidate, ‘The View’ co-hosts react to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez being asked about a potential 2028 run and the growing speculation from both sides of the aisle. pic.twitter.com/tEoRmHu2sT — The View (@TheView) July 10, 2026

“I hate it when I hear you say that it’s got to be like a white man, because I then feel that it becomes like a self-fulfilling prophecy,” Navarro said.

At that, Behar joked that she’s “not that powerful,” but Navarro remained serious, reminding Behar of the platform that “The View” has.

“Millions of people watch us on a daily basis,” she said. “And you are a feminist. You have fought to break glass ceilings.”

Sunny Hostin chimed in then, adding that Behar is also “a realist,” after earlier arguing that “We got a white-lash” from the nation after president Obama. Hostin noted that she wishes the country could be “beyond identity” of political candidates, but agrees it isn’t.

“I know, but what I’m saying is, I’m not going to tell little black children or little Latino children, or little girls that they can’t run and become president,” Navarro pushed back.

But, Behar insisted that wasn’t what she was doing.

“I am not saying that. I am saying that we are in a burning building right now. That’s all I’m saying,” Behar stressed. “I’m talking about winning. What is this country going to do?”

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.