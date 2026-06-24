‘The View’: Sunny Hostin Says John Fetterman Is the ‘New Kyrsten Sinema’ and Joe Manchin

As Democratic senator John Fetterman continues to break with his party on several votes lately, “The View” host Sunny Hostin is becoming less and less of a fan of his. According to the ABC host, Fetterman is now a Democrat in name only, like Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin were.

During Wednesday’s Hot Topics, the women discussed the senate’s vote on Tuesday to block U.S. military action in Iran, which passed 50-48. Fetterman was the sole Democrat to vote against the War Powers Resolution, while four Republicans voted in favor against the president. The “View” hosts wondered about the motivations behind those Republicans, but Hostin was more concerned about Fetterman.

“What I also am very concerned about is, why is Democrat senator John Fetterman voting against it? Like, he’s become the new Kyrsten Sinema, the new Joe Manchin,” she said.

Prior to their exits from the senate, both Manchin and Sinema would regularly vote differently than their fellow Democrats, and Sinema regularly cited Manchin as a role model for herself. So, at the mention of them, host Joy Behar argued that Fetterman is now a Democrat in name only.

“He’s a Democrat in name only,” Hostin agreed. “I don’t know what is going on with Fetterman.”

Earlier this year, Fetterman’s vote to confirm Markwayne Mullin as the new Homeland Security Secretary drew ire from the hosts of “The View,” as he ended up being the deciding vote.

“With Democrats like that, who needs Republicans?” Behar said at the time.

Fetterman has long shot down rumors of him switching parties, saying that even if he did, he’d vote with Democrats more often than not.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.