‘The View’: Joy Behar Asks ‘Who Needs Republicans’ After Fetterman Becomes Deciding Vote to Confirm Markwayne Mullin

Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman became the deciding vote to confirm Senator Markwayne Mullin as the new Homeland Security Secretary this week and, with that, “The View” host Joy Behar wondered on Thursday who even needs Republicans.

Mullin was tapped by President Trump to replace Kristi Noem after her firing, and the ABC hosts were quick to explain why they didn’t support his nomination during the show. In the end, the Senate committee in charge of approving him voted 8-7 to advance Mullin, with the final yes vote coming from Fetterman.

“I think [Mullin’s] terrible, and as I said before, Fetterman was the deciding vote to say yes to this guy. With Democrats like that, who needs Republicans?” Behar said.

That said, the talk show host argued that it’d be difficult for Mullin to do a worse job than Noem in the postion.

“Since Kristi Noem was in that position before, the bar is so low that, if this guy doesn’t kill a dog, we’re already ahead of the game,” Behar joked.

Mullin’s confirmation hearing this week saw several heated moments, including from his own party. Among them was an argument between Mullin and Senator Rand Paul, where Paul called out Mullin’s past comments about Paul being assaulted.

At the time, Mullin said he understood the assault and, when pressed by Paul, refused to apologize for or take back his comments, which bothered the hosts of “The View” even more.

“In this time of political violence, the violence we’ve seen, if you do not strongly and firmly denounce political violence right out of the gate — whether it’s the president or anyone across the spectrum — you do not deserve a leadership position,” host Sara Haines said.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.