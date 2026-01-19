‘The View’ Hosts Crack Up at Audience Member’s Response to Trump Complaining About How White People Are Treated | Video

The audience of “The View” has been more vocal than ever lately, and on Monday, the ABC hosts cracked up once again when a woman in the crowd roasted President Trump herself.

The moment came in the very first Hot Topics discussion of the day, as the women acknowledged MLK Day. As moderator Whoopi Goldberg celebrated that, “as hard as people try to get rid” of the holiday, it’s still around, she noted that Trump complained in a recent New York Times interview that the Civil Rights Act led to white people being “very badly treated.”

Trump also suggested reparations for white people as a result, leading to grumbles from the audience. But one woman did more than grumble.

TRUMP SAYS CIVIL RIGHTS LED TO MISTREATMENT OF WHITE PEOPLE: On Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, 'The View' co-hosts weigh in on Pres. Trump's recent claims about the Civil Rights Act. pic.twitter.com/qb185cM3Ss — The View (@TheView) January 19, 2026

“He got jokes!” she said, loudly enough that it could be heard on the broadcast.

At that, Whoopi and the other hosts — as well as the rest of the studio — briefly lost it. The woman all needed a few moments to just laugh, as Whoopi applauded the woman’s punchline and timing. Through their laughter, the moderator teed up another clip, in which Trump’s Equal Employment Opportunity Commission encouraged white men to file suit for damages.

“So this is my question: when did it all go downhill for white guys?” Whoopi dramatically asked through fake tears as the clip ended.

This isn’t the first time in recent weeks that an audience member has made their feelings on a subject known. Back at the start of January, a man in the crowd loudly laughed at former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene during her second visit to the show.

When she argued that she had never seen Trump supporters be violent before the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, the man’s laughter could be heard through the broadcast, similar to Monday’s situation.

You can watch the full moment from Monday’s episode in the video above.