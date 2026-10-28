‘The View’ Hosts Agree Democrats and Lawyers Need to Be Prepared to Defend Midterm Results

With the midterm elections just a week away, the hosts of “The View” agreed on one thing above all else on Wednesday morning: Democrats need to be prepared to fight.
More specifically, they need to be prepared to defend election results that see their party winning, because the president and other Republicans are “saying the quiet part out loud” and making it clear that they will challenge any and all Republican losses. The warning came at the start of the day’s Hot Topics, as the ABC hosts first laughed at Trump’s promise that he would accept the election results “if they’re honest elections.”
“He wouldn’t know honest if it bumped him in his face,” co-host Sara Haines said. “So I don’t know what he’s looking for in these elections, and they do have to stop the narrative that any election the Republicans don’t win is rigged, and if they do win, it was fair.”
Haines went on to stress that asking Trump and his allies if they’ll accept the results is not actually an odd question, considering what happened on Jan. 6, 2021. To that, Alyssa Farah Griffin agreed.
“You forfeited your right to clutch your pearls over these questions if you supported January 6. Todd Blanche, the Attorney General, also had an exchange with Dana Bash, and he’s like, ‘How dare you ask!’ And it’s like, ‘Well, we’ve seen this movie before.’”
With that in mind, Sunny Hostin warned Democrats and lawyers to really be at the ready, especially after the lawsuit filed in Alaska attempting to preemptively discount the results if the incumbent Republican doesn’t win.
“They are saying the quiet part out loud, folks,” Hostin said. “They are saying already ‘We are going to challenge these election results.’ So I hope that the Democratic Party is prepared. I hope those lawyers are prepared, and they are prepared to defend the results of the election.”
“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.