‘The View’ Hosts Agree Democrats and Lawyers Need to Be Prepared to Defend Midterm Results

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With the midterm elections just a week away, the hosts of “The View” agreed on one thing above all else on Wednesday morning: Democrats need to be prepared to fight.

More specifically, they need to be prepared to defend election results that see their party winning, because the president and other Republicans are “saying the quiet part out loud” and making it clear that they will challenge any and all Republican losses. The warning came at the start of the day’s Hot Topics, as the ABC hosts first laughed at Trump’s promise that he would accept the election results “if they’re honest elections.”