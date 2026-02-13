Home > Creative Content > TV Shows

‘The View’ Hosts Question Why Young People Aren’t Having Sex But ‘Everybody Is Horny as Hell’ With ‘Heated Rivalry’

“Get to it!” host Ana Navarro advises

Ana Navarro on "The View" (Credit: ABC)
Ana Navarro on "The View" (Credit: ABC)

The women of “The View” were baffled this Valentine’s Day eve, as a new study revealed that people — particularly young people — are having less sex than ever. Host Ana Navarro was particularly confused, given the popularity of “Heated Rivalry” on HBO Max.

As part of the day’s Hot Topics, the women discussed new data, which found that there’s been a long-term decrease in sexual activity for people, primarily in 18-29 year-olds, beginning back in 2010. But, Ana Navarro wondered if that could still be true, given what’s on TV now.

“OK but wait, though. At the same time that people aren’t having sex, everbody is horny as hell watching ‘Heated Rivalry?’” she asked.

the-view-whoopi-concerned
Read Next
'The View': Whoopi Literally Taps Out, Threatens to Leave During Conversation About Cheating Olympian

For those unfamiliar, “Heated Rivalry” is a show centered on two closeted hockey players, who happen to be rivals, but fall in love. The first few episodes of the show are, well, very explicit.

For host Sunny Hostin, the confusing part of the data was the age, not the year of when the sex drought started.

“I don’t get that, because I remember when I was in college, man, everybody was messing around with everybody,” she said. “So like, what are these young people doing? Are they just on their phones?”

Host Joy Behar found that plausible, admitting that she’s a bit addicted to her own phone.

“Everything that you need to know is right on this thing. And no man, no matter how great he is in the sack, can compete with that,” she said.

For Navarro, the struggle isn’t ignoring her phone, it’s ignoring her dog. The host lamented that it’s difficult to throw her beloved ChaCha out of the room for amorous activities. That said, she had some advice for young people.

“Go to it! Get to it, because one day, you’re going to have menopause and you’re going to regret that you didn’t have more sex when you were in your 20s.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

Alyssa Farah Griffin on "The View" (Credit: ABC)
Read Next
'The View' Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Sets Maternity Leave Date, Rotating Hosts to Fill In

Andi Ortiz

Andi Ortiz is an Audience Writer. Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. She also co-hosts WrapWomen’s podcast,…

Comments