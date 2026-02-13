‘The View’ Hosts Question Why Young People Aren’t Having Sex But ‘Everybody Is Horny as Hell’ With ‘Heated Rivalry’

The women of “The View” were baffled this Valentine’s Day eve, as a new study revealed that people — particularly young people — are having less sex than ever. Host Ana Navarro was particularly confused, given the popularity of “Heated Rivalry” on HBO Max.

As part of the day’s Hot Topics, the women discussed new data, which found that there’s been a long-term decrease in sexual activity for people, primarily in 18-29 year-olds, beginning back in 2010. But, Ana Navarro wondered if that could still be true, given what’s on TV now.

“OK but wait, though. At the same time that people aren’t having sex, everbody is horny as hell watching ‘Heated Rivalry?’” she asked.

For those unfamiliar, “Heated Rivalry” is a show centered on two closeted hockey players, who happen to be rivals, but fall in love. The first few episodes of the show are, well, very explicit.

For host Sunny Hostin, the confusing part of the data was the age, not the year of when the sex drought started.

“I don’t get that, because I remember when I was in college, man, everybody was messing around with everybody,” she said. “So like, what are these young people doing? Are they just on their phones?”

Host Joy Behar found that plausible, admitting that she’s a bit addicted to her own phone.

“Everything that you need to know is right on this thing. And no man, no matter how great he is in the sack, can compete with that,” she said.

For Navarro, the struggle isn’t ignoring her phone, it’s ignoring her dog. The host lamented that it’s difficult to throw her beloved ChaCha out of the room for amorous activities. That said, she had some advice for young people.

“Go to it! Get to it, because one day, you’re going to have menopause and you’re going to regret that you didn’t have more sex when you were in your 20s.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.