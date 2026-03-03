Joan Lunden Shades ‘The View’ Host Joy Behar for Asking Her Kids’ Names: ‘You Changed Jamie’s Diapers!’

Broadcast journalist and former “GMA” anchor Joan Lunden stopped by “The View” on Tuesday morning and, while there, gave host Joy Behar a bit of flak for not remembering her daughters’ names. But that’s only because Behar was pretty close to them at one point.

As Lunden began her interview, in support of her new memoir, host Sara Haines first asked for a family update. Lunden has seven kids in total, including three grown daughters from her first marriage. And according to the journalist, “Doesn’t make any difference how many presidents I’ve covered, it’s always the seven kids that get that audience.”

Lunden’s daughters were backstage at “The View,” prompting Behar to ask amid applause what their names were.

“Jamie, Lindsay, Sarah,” Lunden answered. At that, Behar seemed to have an epiphany over Jamie, earning some ribbing from Lunden.

“You changed Jamie’s diapers!” she reminded Behar. “Not willingly.”

Behar cringed a bit as she remembered, and then reminded the audience that she and Lunden worked together at “Good Morning America,” prior to Behar getting fired. The host of “The View” joked that Lunden was “always pregnant and always breastfeeding.”

So, according to Behar, she would give people a blunt answer whenever someone called the show looking for Lunden.

“I’d say ‘How do I know? I don’t know where she is, she’s upstairs, you know…’” Behar recalled.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.