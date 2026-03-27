‘The View’: Joy Behar Asks If a Robot Can Replace a President After Melania Trump Promotes Humanoid Robot Teachers | Video

First Lady Melania Trump promoted new humanoid robots serving as educators this week, but “The View” host Joy Behar is more interested in those machines handling a different position: like the presidency.

As part of the day’s Hot Topics, the ABC hosts discussed a recent education summit hosted by the First Lady, during which she entered side by side with a faceless, humanoid robot. Trump touted the abilities of the machines, claiming that they could impart any knowledge, and do so in an “adaptive” manner, to help any student.

“So, can a robot replace a sitting president? Asking for a country,” Behar quipped.

MELANIA TRUMP PROMOTES HUMANOID ROBOTS AS POTENTIAL EDUCATORS: 'The View' co-hosts and Abby Huntsman react to the first lady's sneak peek at the classroom of the future. pic.twitter.com/FOGtwEYMLa — The View (@TheView) March 27, 2026

Speaking more seriously, the talk show hosts latched onto Melania Trump’s caveat that “we must balance our tech optimism with caution,” and “the safety of our next generation is always paramount.” Because really, the women didn’t think a non-human entity could protect kids.

Host Sunny Hostin was quick to point out that Figure AI, the company that created the humanoid robot, is currently being sued by its former head of product safety.

“The employee alleges that Figure AI’s robots are strong enough to fracture a human skull, and possess a force 20 times stronger than the pain threshold,” Hostin recited. “Now, how is that robot in a kid’s home going to be safe for that child? Now, of course, Figure AI is denying it, but this robot not only is not a human and can’t provide comfort, but it also can harm a child.”

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.