‘The View’ Hosts Say Mitch McConnell Has an Obligation to Be Transparent on Current Health: ‘Speak to One Reporter’

As questions continue to surround Mitch McConnell and the current state of his health, the hosts of “The View” are calling for “complete transparency” from the senator. According to the women, he has “an obligation” to voters.

McConnell’s health led Wednesday’s Hot Topics discussion, as Republican lawmakers have insisted that they have spoken to McConnell recently, despite his absence after a collapse in June. For Alyssa Farah Griffin, fellow politicians are not the people McConnell should be talking to, if he really wants to convince people he’s OK and still able to fulfill his duties.

“There’s an easy way to clear this up. He’s said he’s talked to a number of senators, he talked to a former aide, Scott Jennings — talk to a reporter,” she said. “Capitol Hill reporters have had a relationship with McConnell for decades. Speak to one reporter.”

Farah Griffin’s suggestion came as she argued that, as a public official, McConnell should be very open about what he’s dealing with.

“He has a taxpayer-funded role. His salary is paid for by all of us, I think that there’s an obligation to give us more transparency,” she said. “And I would say this on him, I said it on Dianne Feinstein before she passed, and others.”

Farah Griffin added that real conversations do need to start being had about the health and age of certain elected officials, without accusations of ageism being thrown about. She argued that everyone ages differently — pointing to co-host Joy Behar as proof that someone can be 83 years old and still very capable at their job — and that some kind of benchmark needs to be put in place.

For their part, the co-hosts agreed. Sunny Hostin admitted that she’s “always uncomfortable” asking people for protected medical information, but that it matters more with public figures.

“This is someone that was voted in by Kentuckians, and I do think that they deserve transparency,” she said. “I think a very easy way for Mitch McConnell to put this to rest is to contact the governor of Kentucky. Because as of, I think it was today, this morning, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear sent a letter to Mitch McConnell asking him to fully update Kentuckians on his health situation.”

Sara Haines recalled a moment from 2023, in which McConnell froze mid-sentence for nearly a full minute, and recalled it being “unsettling to watch.” So, she offered her well wishes to the senator, but agreed that politicians do not have the right to complete privacy.

“I do think, unlike regular citizens, they owe complete transparency,” Haines said. “Because, beyond the age of candidates, we had John Fetterman, who’s now still in office, but he had something happen that we needed to be aware of, or at least his Pennsylvania voters did.”

“When people are struggling, privacy is for regular citizens,” she added. “For elected officials, you have to be transparent, because your boss is the voter. And the voters have to know all the information before they make a decision.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.