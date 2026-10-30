‘The View’: Sunny Hostin Murders Alyssa Farah Griffin in ‘Obsession’ Spoof

“Obsession” is sure to be one of the most popular Halloween costume inspirations this year, and it sure was the inspiration for “The View’s” Halloween episode on Friday. Alas, poor Alyssa Farah Griffin didn’t make it out alive.
To kick off the episode, hosts Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin were shown wrapping up a “View Your Deal” segment with Gretta Monahan. When Monahan presented the ABC hosts with a One Wish Willow, Hostin was uninterested, particularly in Haines’ excitement. So, Haines wished that Hostin “got me” and “loved me so much that she always knew where I was coming from.”
Almost immediately, Hostin reappeared, far more excited to spend some time with Haines.
When host Alyssa Farah Griffin pops in to ask Haines to lunch, Hostin is right there to stop it — by tackling Farah Griffin. And also, uh, she seemingly murders her offscreen?
Haines realizes that her wish has gone wrong very quickly, prompting her to turn to host Ana Navarro for assistance. Navarro spots a customer service number but, seeing how obsessed Hostin truly is, Navarro nopes out of there with her dog Cha-Cha pretty quick.
Of course, Hostin does her best imitation of Inde Navarrette’s “no, no, no, don’t do that” scene and, in the end, it’s a second One Wish Willow — this time from host Joy Behar — that finally ends the bit and starts “The View” properly.
As has been the case in recent years, the hosts of “The View” didn’t go all out in costume. The stage was decorated for the holiday, but for the most part, the “Obsession” skit was the core celebration.
“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.