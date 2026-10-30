‘The View’: Sunny Hostin Murders Alyssa Farah Griffin in ‘Obsession’ Spoof

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

“Obsession” is sure to be one of the most popular Halloween costume inspirations this year, and it sure was the inspiration for “The View’s” Halloween episode on Friday. Alas, poor Alyssa Farah Griffin didn’t make it out alive.

To kick off the episode, hosts Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin were shown wrapping up a “View Your Deal” segment with Gretta Monahan. When Monahan presented the ABC hosts with a One Wish Willow, Hostin was uninterested, particularly in Haines’ excitement. So, Haines wished that Hostin “got me” and “loved me so much that she always knew where I was coming from.”