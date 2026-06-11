‘The View’: Whoopi Encourages Hunter Biden to Keep Trolling Trolls – But This Time About His Laptop

Hunter Biden has been trolling his trolls on social media in recent weeks, and the hosts of “The View” are loving it. In fact, moderator Whoopi Goldberg had a suggestion on Thursday for what he should joke about next: his laptop.

On June 1, the former president’s son celebrated his sobriety with an anniversary post on social media, and was promptly flooded with replies from Republicans repeating the right-wing claim that a bag of cocaine found in the White House in 2023 was actually his. But, Biden clapped back, saying, “I would never have forgotten my drugs,” and then started replying to even more trolling responses.

“I wish he’d say, ‘Now who wants to talk about my computer?’” Whoopi joked on Thursday. “How long did they say that the computer was a problem?”

The ABC hosts were thoroughly amused by Biden’s trolling, though host Alyssa Farah Griffin argued that he shouldn’t have appeared on Candace Owens’ podcast as part of his image rehabilitation.

“He has a huge platform as a Biden, and to go on her podcast — somebody who’s just spewed some of the worst antisemitic, racist tropes and somebody who has pushed just very dangerous conspiracy theories — I thought that was a bad use of his time, and he should go elsewhere,” she said.

But, guest host Sophia Bush (part of the rotation of fill-ins for Joy Behar, who is out of the country working on her play), pushed back on that idea a little bit.

“You know what I appreciate about it is … the kind of old rules, unfortunately, don’t exist anymore,” Bush said. “I think a lot of us — I miss decorum, I miss actual researched and corroborated journalism being what gets on the air, instead of a TikTok theory that is then disproven on page 68 of the paper.”

“But at the end of the day, I think if you don’t go into some of these spaces, you leave a vacuum for the worst misinformation, for the worst racism, for the worst sexism to grow,” she continued.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.