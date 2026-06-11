Marjorie Taylor Greene Brands Trump and Allies ‘Traitors’ for Fighting Release of the Epstein Files | Video

Former Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Wednesday night that President Trump and many of his allies should be considered “traitors to the American people” for fighting against the release of the Epstein Files.

Greene appeared on CNN to speak with Collins about new reports that the controversies around the Epstein Files left the Trump administration “paralyzed.” Collins asked Greene what she thought of the reports that meetings were held within the White House’s Situation Room on how to handle the scandal.

“Unfortunately, that’s not new news to me,” Greene told Collins. “I watched the Speaker of the House shut down the government and keep the House completely out of session for eight weeks in the fall of 2025, simply because he was under orders of the president and his team not to do anything in the House of Representatives because they were doing everything they could do to stop that [Epstein Files] resolution from passing the House.”

“I’m not surprised by this news, Kaitlan, because I also had a very uncomfortable phone call with the president before the release of the Epstein Files, where he told me his friends would get hurt if the Files were released, and I’ll never forget that,” Greene additionally alleged.

You can watch Greene’s full comments on the matter in the video below.

Greene continued to torch both Trump and other members within his administration for their handling of the Epstein Files last year.

“I’ll also never forget the text message [Trump] sent me when I told him that my son’s life was being threatened because he was calling me a traitor because I fought [to] release the Epstein Files, where he told me that I deserved it,” Greene said. “So this doesn’t shock me that his team was paralyzed. It’s absolutely ridiculous and unforgivable.”

“We’re talking about pedophiles and rapists of the elite class of people that never get held accountable for anything. So if they were paralyzed and scared and didn’t know what to do about releasing the Epstein Files, these people are absolutely absurd,” she continued. “They don’t deserve the American people’s trust.”

“They should be considered traitors,” Greene concluded. “They’re traitors, the ones that refuse to release the Epstein Files, want to cover up for pedophiles and rapists and all sorts of disgusting things in these Files. Those are the traitors to the American people, and they should be ashamed of themselves.”

When asked by Collins if she thought that included the president, Greene responded, “I’m saying exactly that.”