Whoopi Goldberg Goes Off on the Term ‘Nepo Babies’ on ‘The View’: ‘Like Calling Them a DEI Hire’

“The View” host Whoopi Goldberg is very much not a fan of using the term “nepo baby,” and on Monday morning, she went off on why.

As part of the day’s Hot Topics, the ABC hosts discussed a recent interview from CBS Mornings, in which singer Gracie Abrams acknowledged that she has benefitted as a “nepo baby,” being the daughter of writer-director J.J. Abrams and exec Katie McGrath. The question was whether people are too quick to dismiss nepo babies, but before opening the floor for discussion, Goldberg weighed in herself.

“Let me tell you what being a nepo baby is like. When you say that about somebody, it’s like calling them a DEI hire,” she said, with Sunny Hostin immediately agreeing.

“It’s like saying you didn’t get this on your own,” Goldberg continued. “This girl has — she’s incredibly talented, and nepo babies, they don’t have a choice who they’re born to!”

Host Ana Navarro praised Gracie Abrams for being “self-aware,” arguing that the issue most people take with nepo babies is when they don’t even acknowledge that, at minimum, they have access that others do not. Meanwhile, Goldberg noted that her own daughter Alex hates being called a nepo baby.

“I know my kid doesn’t like being called a nepo baby. What she does, she does on her own,” she said. “She got it. She worked her behind off. And whether she is as successful as me, or not as successful, this is her life. Once they step out of your house, they are going out to do their thing.”

At that, Navarro stressed her point that, similar to Abrams, Goldberg’s daughter is at least aware that she has advantages that Goldberg herself didn’t have. But, the ABC moderator didn’t love that either, stressing that it’s a “crappy” thing to ask to begin with.

“I get very annoyed with this subject because I don’t like when people don’t give — don’t assume!” she said. “You assumed somebody helped me. You’re assuming that they did this. Don’t make that the question you ask me when I come in.”

“Ask me, ‘Hey, what did you do? How did you do what you do?’ Then I can say, ‘Well, you know, my mom opened the door,’ or this. But don’t assume that that’s what happened. Because, a lot of these kids, their parents don’t open doors for this very reason.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.