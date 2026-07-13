‘The View’ Hosts Remember ‘Two Completely Different’ Lindsey Grahams: ‘Felt Like I Had Buried Lindsey When John McCain Died’

The hosts of “The View” remembered Lindsey Graham first thing on Monday morning, and they were quick to acknowledge his conflicting legacy. For the ABC hosts, it was a matter of saying goodbye to “two completely different” men.

Host Ana Navarro led the day’s discussion on the former South Carolina senator, having previously been friends with him. To kick things off, she first encouraged people to stop celebrating his death, because “it’s inhumane and it’s really lacking empathy.”

“The dead person’s dead, and can’t hear you, and can’t read your post, but his family, his sister, who he adopted when she was 13 because both their parents died, is alive and is hearing it,” Navarro said. “And so, I think that for the benefit for humanity, for having a normal decency towards the family of the dead, that that just has to stop. The fact that Donald Trump is indecent doesn’t mean the rest of us have to do it.”

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM PASSES SUDDENLY AT 71: As the death of South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham sends shock waves through Washington, D.C., and tributes pour in from both sides of the aisle, ‘The View’ co-hosts react. pic.twitter.com/0ZwhjlELgb — The View (@TheView) July 13, 2026

All that said, Navarro added that she was conflicted about Graham’s death herself, given how close he got to the president in his final years, and the harm he inflicted on marginalized communities.

“For me, there was a Lindsey before Trump and a Lindsey after Trump,” she explained. “There were, you know, two completely different Lindseys. And this brought out all sorts of feelings in me because, honestly, I felt like I had buried Lindsey when John McCain died, because he became just a completely different person.”

Navarro admitted that she was disappointed in who Graham became, arguing that everything he did was purely to get reelected. At that, host Sunny Hostin chimed in to list off some of Graham’s most blatant heel-turns, calling the man a “political chameleon,” and echoing Navarro’s sentiment that he changed when McCain died.

“When you’re talking about a complicated legacy, and someone who may have betrayed his country for power, that seems to be, in my view, what his legacy became,” she said.

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.