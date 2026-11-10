‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Scolds Dems for Fighting Over Next House Leader: ‘I Don’t Want to Hear This’

Following Democrats’ sweeping victories in the midterm elections, the party is facing a debate about who will lead the party into the future. It’s causing some tension among members, but “The View” moderator Whoopi Goldberg is not interested in hearing that infighting at all.
During the day’s Hot Topics, the ABC hosts watched clips of Democrats offering their opinions on whether Chuck Schumer should pass the baton to someone younger, what he’s done for the party, and whether he can help the party “get their s–t together.”
“I know y’all feel like this. I don’t want to hear this from you right now,” Goldberg said bluntly. “I want to know what all of you are, all of you Democrats, what are your plans for the first 100 days? I don’t care if you’ve been there forever or you just got there. What are your plans?”
The ABC host then offered some suggestions on what Democrats should prioritize, including gas and grocery prices, SNAP benefits and more. Until they address some of the big issues, Goldberg has zero desire to hear their internal squabbles.
“I don’t care who it is!” she said. “I don’t care who it is. We put you in there to clean house, to make sure that the government works the way the people want it to work. I don’t want to hear all this infighting because then you become the distraction, and then you become no better than the Republicans were, so just get your stuff together. All of it.”
“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.