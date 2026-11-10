‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Scolds Dems for Fighting Over Next House Leader: ‘I Don’t Want to Hear This’

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Following Democrats’ sweeping victories in the midterm elections, the party is facing a debate about who will lead the party into the future. It’s causing some tension among members, but “The View” moderator Whoopi Goldberg is not interested in hearing that infighting at all.

During the day’s Hot Topics, the ABC hosts watched clips of Democrats offering their opinions on whether Chuck Schumer should pass the baton to someone younger, what he’s done for the party, and whether he can help the party “get their s–t together.”