Whoopi Goldberg Begs Tucker Carlson to ‘Wipe Your Face’ After Bloomberg Interview: ‘Maybe He Was Foaming at the Mouth’

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Tucker Carlson was recently interviewed by Bloomberg’s Mishal Husain and, though the hosts of “The View” certainly took issue with what he was actually saying, they took bigger issue with his appearance during said interview. After watching a clip, moderator Whoopi Goldberg begged the man to wipe his face.

The interview was wide-ranging, but eventually got onto the topic of women and feminism. While Carlson declined to talk about his own wife and kids, he offered the opinion that women in general “want the man to make the decision,” and any woman who says otherwise is lying. He also asserted that feminism is “an op run by big business.” But, as he did so, he visibly had bits of something on his bottom lip.

“First of all, wipe your face,” Goldberg cried as the clip ended. “Wipe your face! What was all that on your face?! Maybe he’s foaming at the mouth. Child, I don’t know what this boy is talking about.”

The ABC hosts went on to debunk just about every word that Carlson said, shaming him for speaking incorrectly about the perspective of women (especially as a man).

“I think men would rather have a podcast where they rant about women than go to therapy,” host Alyssa Farah Griffin said.

Farah Griffin took particular issue with another comment in the interview, in which Carlson implied that women who pursue careers love their families less.

“My most progressive girlfriends, my most successful, you know, corporate CEO girlfriends, those are people who still center their families as the center of their life,” she said. “I don’t know a woman who is a mother who doesn’t put her children at the center of her life.”

“And this implication from a man, to step in and to suggest that because some of us — I’m not a trust fund kid like Tucker Carlson. I work because I need to pay for my lifestyle,” Farah Griffin continued. “Doesn’t mean I love my kid any less. Like, it’s such a sick notion of who we are.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.