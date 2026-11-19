“The View” may not be a household show in Europe, but its moderator definitely is a household name. Whoopi Goldberg pointed that out herself on Thursday’s episode of the show.
It came up as the ABC hosts discussed Variety’s ranking of the 100 greatest movie stars of all time, released this week. Goldberg snagged the 87th spot on the list, beating out names including Nicolas Cage, Eddie Murphy, Lauren Bacall and more. As the women got into it, they wondered what the criteria is now for a proper movie star.
“I don’t really understand the criteria. I know, in Europe, no one knows this show. They know me,” Goldberg said.
Don’t worry, her co-hosts didn’t take that personally at all. In fact, the audience cheered for Goldberg (albeit at a delay), and host Alyssa Farah Griffin agreed, noting that a friend of hers in South Africa absolutely knows who Whoopi Goldberg is.
“It’s like Stormy Daniels, same thing,” Behar joked, earning much more subdued laughs from the audience.
Indeed, Goldberg has a particular closeness with Italy and its people. She often vacations there when “The View” is on hiatus, and last summer, Goldberg picked up a recurring role in an Italian soap opera. “The View” itself does not broadcast in Europe — yet.
Next summer, the ABC talk show will indeed host a week of live shows from Rome, taking “The View” international once more.