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“The View” may not be a household show in Europe, but its moderator definitely is a household name. Whoopi Goldberg pointed that out herself on Thursday’s episode of the show.

It came up as the ABC hosts discussed Variety’s ranking of the 100 greatest movie stars of all time, released this week. Goldberg snagged the 87th spot on the list, beating out names including Nicolas Cage, Eddie Murphy, Lauren Bacall and more. As the women got into it, they wondered what the criteria is now for a proper movie star.