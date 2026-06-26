‘The View’: Ana Navarro Says World Cup Fans Will ‘Have to Take GLP-1s Back Home’ After Falling in Love With US Food

More and more World Cup fans and players are falling in love with American delicacies like ranch dressing and Waffle House, but “The View” host Ana Navarro had a warning for them on Friday morning. According to the ABC host, these people might need to start stocking up on GLP-1s in their carry-on bags as well.

During the day’s Hot Topics discussions, host Alyssa Farah Griffin noted that she’s been celebrating America’s 250th anniversary by watching the FIFA World Cup, despite knowing nothing about soccer. But that lack of knowledge is OK, because what she’s been loving the most are the social media posts of international guests marveling at American foods and restaurants.

“We are still a great nation, we are a strong nation, we have culture, and it is Waffle House!” Farah Griffin joked.

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“We’re a fat nation,” Navarro countered. “All those people are gonna have to take GLP-1s back home!”

The obsession with ranch in particular has gotten so strong that visitors are taking home bottles too big for their bags, prompting the TSA to post a notice on social media reminding people to store it in checked luggage.

Speaking more seriously on the topic, Farah Griffin noted that seeing people come together on silly things like ranch dressing actually gives her hope amid everything going on in the Trump administration.

“It just reminds us that, like, the World Cup kind of feels like there’s so much that unites the world than divides us, and we should look for those moments, because it can feel so dark around us,” she said. “But there’s this beauty of things that can bring us together.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.