Zohran Mamdani Ribs Whoopi Goldberg for Still Struggling With His Name: ‘One Day We’re Gonna Get It!’

Whoopi Goldberg once again struggled with pronouncing New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s name correctly on Tuesday’s episode of “The View,” but he took it in stride. He also lightly ribbed the ABC host for it.

Mamdani stuck around for three segments on the talk show, digging into his first days as mayor, and what lies ahead. On his third intro, Goldberg slowed down on his name, trying to pronounce it correctly, but it still came out as “Mamdami.”

“One day we’re gonna get it!” he said through laughter.

Goldberg admitted she’s trying hard, but for now, will stick to calling Mamdani “Mayor Z.” Host Joy Behar suggested that it might be the H in Mamdani’s first name that was tripping her up, but the moderator herself had a different thought.

“It’s also because I’m dyslexic, so it doesn’t look like what I’m seeing,” she explained. “And I’m trying to get it right, and I’m just going to Mayor Z.”

Indeed, Goldberg is dyslexic, and has long been open about her struggles with it, going back as far as 2014. As moderator of “The View,” she often pokes fun at herself when she struggles to understand what the prompter is saying.

The good news is, Goldberg managed to successfully pronounce his name at the end of the segment, as she thanked him for his time, prompting cheers from everyone at the table.

Mamdani laughed a lot throughout the show, first from the seemingly sarcastic responses he was getting from Behar.

As he touted his accomplishments and goals, Behar replied with curt responses like “Good for you” and “good luck with that.” Host Sara Haines even stepped in to assure Mamdani that Behar was being sincere.

“I appreciate the translation,” he said.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.