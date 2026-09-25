‘The Voice’ Contestant Amazes Coaches Into 4-Chair Turn in Under 10 Seconds: ‘You Can Take This Whole Thing’ | Exclusive Clip

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As blind auditions continue on “The Voice,” one contestant made enough of an impressive to score a four-chair turn — in under 10 seconds.

In an exclusive clip shared with TheWrap, country artist Cade Mower took “The Voice” stage to perform Zach Bryan’s “Something in the Orange,” and pretty immediately lured in all four coaches.

Adam Levine only needed about three seconds to hear Mower sing the song’s first line, and both Kelly Clarkson and Queen Latifah followed very quickly. Even though Riley Green was the last coach to turn his chair and show his commitment to the singer, Mower was only in the middle of singing his second line by the time Green turned.

Levine even gave Mower a standing ovation by the time he wrapped up the song. “Yup, you did that,” Queen Latifah said, applauding his performance.

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“Listen, I’m proud of you, I’m proud of me, because I turned around first,” Levine said, noting he “just barely” beat Clarkson at hitting the button before pitching himself to Mower by noting he brought his artist to victory last season despite their voices not sounding alike. “Sometimes an unlikely pairing goes far.”

“Adam’s working hard down there,” Clarkson remarked, though Queen Latifah quickly piggybacked on Levine’s argument, saying “talk about an unlikely pairing — that would be me and you, Cade. That would be me and you, baby.”

“Not to call you baby, but you got me so excited,” Queen Latifah continued. “You started making me make ugly faces … you can take this whole thing.”

Green started making his case by appealing to their commonalities as country singers, putting on his cowboy hat for dramatic emphasis. “I was just thinking about my next tour … I was picturing Cade coming out there with an acoustic guitar,” Green said.

“I think of it more like maybe come on an international tour,” Levine joked.

Clarkson pitched herself as winning with singers across different backgrounds and genres, saying “I just know how to navigate a competition well.”

To find out who Mower chose as his coach, watch the fourth night of blind auditions on Monday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. on NBC.