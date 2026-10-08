Jennifer Coolidge Returns for ‘The Watcher’ Season 2

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Jennifer Coolidge will be returning for “The Watcher” Season 2. The Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actor will reprise her role as Karen Calhoun, the real estate agent who sells the Brannock family their nightmare home, in the Netflix thriller from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan.

Coolidge will join previously announced returning cast members Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale and Isabel Gravit, who play the members of the Brannock family, as well as Margo Martindale, who plays the family’s neighbor Maureen “Mo.” The first season followed Nora, Dean and their children Ellie and Carter (Luke David Blumm) after they moved into what’s supposed to be their suburban dream home… only to discover ominous letters arriving from someone who calls themselves “The Watcher.” That’s just the beginning, as Season 2 will explore more of this neighborhood’s sinister secrets.

Based on The New York Magazine Article “The Haunting of a Dream House” by Reeves Wiedeman, “The Watcher” premiered on Netflix in 2022 and quickly became a hit for the streamer. The thriller spent five weeks on its Global Top 10 English TV list and placed on the Top 10 list in more than 90 countries.

The series was created by Murphy and Brennan with Brennan serving as showrunner. Murphy and Brennan are also behind Netflix’s “Monster” anthology series, which has been viewed over 325 million times across all seasons. The fourth installment of the series, “Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story,” premiered in mid-September.

Executive producers on “The Watcher” include Murphy, Brennan, Crystle Roberson Dorsey, Nissa Diederich, Karl Frankenfield, Scott Robertson, Todd Kubrak, Tanase Popa, Watts, Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, alongside Eric Newman, Bryan Unkeless and Max Winkler. Dorsey will also direct Season 2.