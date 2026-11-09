Hulu’s Latest True Crime Docuseries ‘The Well’ Revisits the Speed Freak Killers

Fox Entertainment’s latest docuseries “The Well” reopens an investigation into more than 200 unsolved murders that loom over California’s San Joaquin County.

The six-part documentary premiered Monday on Hulu, following crimes related to the Speed Freak Killers, an American serial killer duo consisting of childhood friends Wesley Shermantine and Loren Herzog.

Decades after the killers were arrested for their crimes, a newly formed cold case unit led by Lieutenant Linda Jimenez reopened their file to locate the remains of several victims, who are still missing.

“The case file is no longer a file. It’s a room full of boxes,” one of the investigators said in the trailer.

The Speed Freak Killers were suspected of dozens of killings in the San Joaquin County area that started in the 1980s and ended with their arrest in 1999. They earned their nickname because they were often high on methamphetamine.

The documentary showed the team of detectives working with the convicted serial killer Shermantine to locate where the victims were laid to rest. Five victims had been located, but the investigators were unclear how many were still buried.

“We believe they killed anywhere from 14 to 100,” another investigator said, spanning from the Bay Area to Nevada.

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Shermantine was on death row in a state prison outside of Sacramento during the filming for this docuseries. He died in prison in September.

“He is the devil. I hope he went down in the bowls of hell where he crawled out of,” the mother of one of the victims said in the trailer for the series.

All six episodes of the docuseries are available to stream on Hulu now.

“The Well” was produced by Fox Entertainment Studios, Mountain Top Pictures, Haven Entertainment and Fairvale Entertainment. Rachel Witte, Michael Bott, Toby Louie, Nicolas Levene, Kevin Mann and Mark Ankner served as executive producers with Michael Horn as a co-EP. The series is distributed worldwide by Fox Entertainment Global.