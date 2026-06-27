‘The Young & The Restless’ Head Writer Josh Griffith to Exit

Seven-time Daytime Emmy winner Josh Griffith will step down as head writer of “The Young & The Restless,” an individual with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap. The cast and crew of the show were notified of Griffith’s plans on Friday.

CBS did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Griffith’s depature will not have an immediate impact on the show as he will continue in the role for the time being. The series is on hiatus until July 6, but presumably a replacement will need to be found well before then. Griffith previously worked on “Days of Our Lives,” “As the World Turns,” and “Sunset Beach,” among others.

In fact, Griffith co-created “Sunset Beach” with “General Hospital” writer Robert Guza, Jr., in 1997. The Aaron Spelling-produced series aired on NBC until 1999.

Griffith joined “The Young and the Restless” in 2006 as a writer. He left the show in 2008, returned in 2012, and departed again for “Days of Our Lives” in 2015, where he worked as the show’s co-head writer until 2016. He went back to “The Young & The Restless” in 2018 and was promoted to head writer in 2018. He was named executive producer in 2023, a role he stepped down from in 2025.

“You’ve got to just keep that momentum going,” he told TV Insider in December of the show’s upcoming year. “It’s going to be a very exciting, suspenseful, and romantic winter and spring. It’s going to be jam-packed with intrigue, mystery, suspense, and love. We have some fun surprises up our sleeve for 2026.”

TV Insider first reported the news.