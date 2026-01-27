CBS Sets ‘The Young and the Restless’ and ‘Beyond the Gates’ Multiple Episode Crossover Event

Daytime television hits “The Young and the Restless” and “Beyond the Gates” will mark a landmark multiple episode crossover arc this summer.

Genoa City residents from “Y&R” will make their way to “BTG’s” elevated gated community Fairmont Crest this June. Once there, longtime close friends and political allies Vernon Dupree (Clifton Davis) and Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) reunite at a high-profile political fundraiser.

The duo has long backed one another with Victor supporting Vernon’s campaigns, while Vernon passed legislation benefitting Newman Enterprises. The crossover will see Victor give the keynote address for Vernon’s grandson Martin’s fundraiser.

This is the second crossover between the two CBS daytime television programs. Last August, “Y&R” star Bryton James appeared as his character, Devon Winters, on the new soap, solidifying that the shows exist in the same universe.

This summer’s crossover will also see friends who first bonded in New York City after college Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Martin (Brandon Claybon) reunite. Kyle’s parents Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane (Susan Walters) also come to visit Fairmont Crest, while Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Devon make the VIP guest list for the fundraiser. As the evening unfolds, a shocking event occurs, abruptly derailing the fundraiser and triggering dramatic consequences that will impact every guest in attendance, according to the network.

“Beyond the Gate” Season 2 cast (Credit: CBS)

“Beyond the Gates” Season 2 premiered Jan. 2 and airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET and 1 p.m. PT. CBS also revealed a new cast image for Season 2 Tuesday.

“The Young and the Restless” is in its 53rd season on the network and has been renewed through the 2027-28 broadcast season. The series airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. ET and 11:30 a.m. PT. Both series are also available to stream on Paramount+.