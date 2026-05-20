TheWrap’s Kayla Cobb and Adam Chitwood Win Mirror Award for Late Night Reporting

TheWrap senior reporter Kayla Cobb and executive editor Adam Chitwood won the 2026 Mirror Award for Best Coverage of the Future of Late Night Television at a ceremony in New York City on Tuesday night.

The special topic from Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications singled out the best reporting in the late night sphere, and Cobb and Chitwood won for their 2025 story “The Future of Late Night Comedy: What’s Lost When – Not if – It Goes Away.”

Judges praised the powerful data-driven storytelling in this piece, saying it had the heft of a broader look at what is lost in media when late night goes away. As one judge put it, “This story gave me the broader perspective of the media and its place in our culture.”

Established by the Newhouse School in 2006, the Mirror Awards honor the writers, reporters and editors who hold a mirror to their own industry for the public’s benefit. The competition is open to anyone who conducts reporting, commentary or criticism of the media industries in a format intended for a mass audience.

Cobb and Chitwood’s deeply reported story published last July amid Stephen Colbert’s cancellation, offering a comprehensive look at the financial and ratings state of late night television as well as an analysis of the value — both tangible and intangible — that hosts like Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, John Oliver, Jimmy Fallon and Jon Stewart bring to the table. The story also previewed the shifting landscape, as podcasts and creators encroach on the space once solely occupied by late night hosts.

“As a passionate viewer of late night my whole life, I’m honored to be recognized by the Mirror Awards for a story that’s close to my heart,” Chitwood said. Cobb added that it’s ironic to be accepting this award days before Colbert’s final show, adding, “Traditional late night is dying, both from declining linear ratings and an administration that has little care for freedom of speech. And with its death goes one of the few unifying cultural touchstones we have left.”