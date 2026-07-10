Tiffany Haddish Reads Aloud Raunchy Fan Mail From ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Hosting Gig

Tiffany Haddish concluded her guest hosting stint for “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Thursday evening, but not before sharing some of the raunchier fan messages she’s received.

“This is my last night here as guest host. But the good news is that means it’s too late for them to fire me,” Haddish quipped. “HR can’t do nothing to me.”

After celebrating with a quick dance with Jimmy Kimmel’s sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez, Haddish called back to a bit she shared earlier in the week. The joke email she created: hornytiffsheready420@hotmail.com.

“Everyone’s been so great here at the show,” she went on. “And I got some nice emails from fans. A lot of nice emails. I got 64 messages from dudes in prison. For real.”

She added: “See network television isn’t dead. It’s just being watched exclusively by people on death row.”

Haddish then joked that she got “emails from people who were not in prison but maybe should be,” calling out one fan who offered to “eat a gallon of COVID-19 out of [her] booty hole.”

“No, I’m good though, player. I’m good. I don’t need that,” Haddish responded. “Now, this guy sent me a photo of his credit score. ‘Hey, Tiffany. I have a FICO score of 824. However, I am a DoorDash dasher. Total net income is $15K a year.’”

Haddish didn’t write him off, however, joking that his income was “10 times more than what Jimmy’s paying me to do this bulls–t.”

Though, Haddish declared she was the most interested in one elderly gentleman’s request for her to join him in San Diego, Calif.

“Look, I’m okay with the older man as long as he’s got a strong back and puts me in his living trust,” she joked in response. “Now, thanks to everyone for all the love. If you want to get in touch with me, I can be reached at my new email address: hornytiffwithcovidinherbutt@sheready.gov.”

Haddish kicked off a summer of guest hosts for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” as the titular star enjoys a break. The upcoming guest hosts include Colman Domingo, Ike Barinholtz, Anthony Anderson, Jelly Roll and Rosie O’Donnell.

Watch Haddish’s final monologue in full above.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.