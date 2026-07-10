‘Daily Show’ Rips Headhunters Responsible for Graham Platner’s Candidacy: ‘Napoleon Dynamite-Looking Dorks’

“The Daily Show” laid into the headhunters responsible for Graham Platner‘s candidacy after the embattled Senate hopeful dropped out amid newfound rape allegations.

During Thursday’s monologue, host Ronny Chieng torched headhunters Daniel Moraff and Leanne Fan for the role they played in making Platner a Senate contender, before it all came crashing down due to multiple controversies.

“Let’s move on from this story about a thing that looked cool but turned out to be a bit shady to something completely different. Graham Platner,” Chieng said. “You remember Graham Platner, the Senate candidate who had a Nazi tattoo, a cheating scandal and tons of offensive Reddit posts? Well, brace yourself because something bad came up about it.”

After airing news footage covering Platner’s decision to withdraw from the Maine Senate race, Chieng pondered how the embattled candidate even became the frontrunner in the first place.

“The question is, how could this happen?” he added. “How could the people in Maine have picked this guy to run in the first place?”

“The Daily Show” editors then cut to CNN coverage that highlighted the fact that Moraff and Fan, consultants for progressive operatives, had handpicked him.

In response to this news, as well as footage of Moraff and Fan explaining how they selected Platner, Chieng asked: “But hey, grown-up McLovin and the lady who runs a cat cafe, they’re professionals, right? How do they s–t the bed so hard?”

The interview footage of Moraff and Fan then showed the pair cracking up when asked how they went about vetting Platner.

“How are these people the kingmakers?” Chieng sounded off. “This is why we need to stop taking political advice from Dungeons and Dragons. These Napoleon dynamite-looking dorks were so excited to find someone who looked like an authentic main man they failed to do their due diligence.”

Of course, Chieng had some choice words for Platner as well, especially as it was reported that the latter was trying to help pick his replacement.

“Okay, buddy. You’ve done enough,” Chieng said. “Okay, that’s not really up to you. You didn’t even have the job. You were an applicant. When I blew my interview with Orange Julius in high school, I didn’t stick around to tell the manager, ‘Okay, fine. I’m leaving. But you have to hire someone as edgy as me.’”

Watch Chieng’s full monologue above.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.