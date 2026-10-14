TikTok to Co-Produce Microseries With Made By Us Starring Creators Hannah Stocking and Adam Rose

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TikTok announced its second microseries partnership — this time with digital creators at the center.

The microseries will be produced in partnership with creator management company Made By Us, the companies announced during TikTok’s presentation at MIPCOM Cannes. The companies inked a multiyear deal to co-produce a slate of creator-led vertical series exclusively for TikTok and its microdrama counterpart, PineDrama.

The first two series will star comedy creators Hannah Stocking and Adam Rose, with each leading their own microseries.