Timothy Olyphant Interrupts Seth Meyers, Vandalizes Host’s Cue Cards: ‘You’ve Hit Your Limit, Sir!’

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“Lucky” and “Five-Star Weekend” star Timothy Olyphant interrupted “Late Night” host Seth Meyers‘ introduction of him Thursday night and vandalized his cue cards, prompting Meyers to joke, “You’ve hit your limit, sir!”

“Our guest tonight revels in interrupting me while I deliver his intro, but today he promised not to. You know him from such shows as ‘Alien: Earth’–” Meyers began, before stumbling over his own words with a laugh. Before the in-studio audience could see what had caused his laughter, Olyphant cut in from backstage, commenting, “I drew that.”

“You drew that? Can we show everybody what he drew?” Meyers responded, cutting to a shot of a cue card with a cartoon drawing of an alien giving Meyers the middle finger. The “Late Night” host then asked Olyphant, “So, you got to Wally, the cue card guy, and you drew that?”

“I didn’t want to interrupt you, but since we’re talking … If this is rude, forgive me. But would you take this out there for me?” Olyphant said in response, asking Meyers to preemptively take out his glass of alcohol for him. Meyers replied, “Why don’t you bring it out when you come?”

“Last time I did that, you made fun of me. I just think it’s in bad taste to walk out with it when you introduce me,” Olyphant explained. Meyers, for his part, relented and brought Olyphant’s glass out and placed it on his “Late Night” desk before valiantly attempting to finish the actor’s introduction.

Returning to his chair, Meyers again went back to reading off his cue cards before he was interrupted by yet even more graffiti.

“You know him from such shows as ‘Alien: Earth,’ ‘Deadwood’ and ‘Justified’ and… What’s this?” Meyers then asked, realizing the latest cartoon drawing in question was of a hand giving a middle finger with five stars over it. “Oh, alright, yeah. I get it. Yeah. ‘Five-Star Weekend.’”

“Get it? You get it? There’s five fingers!” Olyphant triumphantly explained from backstage. As Meyers then moved on to noting Olyphant’s current role opposite Anya Taylor-Joy in the Apple TV series “Lucky,” the actor again interrupted the NBC comedian to make sure he’d noticed the middle finger-wielding leprechaun he’d added to the last cue card for “Lucky.”

“Oh, he’s giving me a middle finger, too. I will say I missed the middle finger,” Meyers replied, to which Olyphant said, “I thought you did. That’s why I wanted to point it out.”

Holding up the actor’s glass of alcohol, Meyers joked, “You know what? I might just pour this out. I feel like you’ve hit your limit, sir!”

Later, as Olyphant continued to wreak humorous chaos during his “Late Night” interview, Meyers told him, “You’re one of the few guests who treats this like you’re at a restaurant and we want feedback.”