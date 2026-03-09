‘Tinker Bell’ Live-Action Series in the Works at Disney+ From Liz Heldens and Bridget Carpenter

A live-action “Tinker Bell” series is headed to Disney+.

The drama project, titled “Tink,” is in the works at Disney+ from “Friday Night Lights” collaborators Liz Heldens and Bridget Carpenter attached as writers and executive producers.

Hailing from 20th Television, “Tink” will also be executive produced by Gary Marsh and Quinn Haberman via Heldens’ production company, Selfish Mermaid.

No additional details surrounding the plot of “Tink” have been shared at this time, but the project is consider a priority at Disney, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

Since the introduction of Tinker Bell in Disney’s 1953 “Peter Pan,” the spritely and sometimes sassy miniature fairy has been featured in several TV and film adaptations and spinoffs, including the “Tinker Bell” film series, which consists of six animated movies.

Heldens serves as showrunner on ABC’s “Will Trent,” which is rolling out its fourth season, and has served as creator, executive producer and showrunner for “Mercy,” “Deception,” “The Passage,” “Camp” and “The Big Leap.” She has also served as an EP for Fox’s “The Orville” and Hulu’s “The Dropout” and was a co-executive producer on “Friday Night Lights,” where she met Carpenter.

In addition to “Friday Night Lights,” Carpenter’s writing and producing credits include “Only Murders in the Building,” “Parenthood,” “Westworld,” “King Shaka” and “The Red Road,” among others.

Carpenter is repped by CAA, Artists First and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.