Tom Cruise Dusts Off ‘Risky Business’ Dance Moves for Packed ‘Jennifer Hudson Show’ Spirit Tunnel

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Tom Cruise revived his “Risky Business” dance moves for an appearance in “The Jennifer Hudson Show” spirit tunnel, which drew a record number of participants.

The “Digger” star is set to appear on Jennifer Hudson’s talk show on Wednesday. And, ahead of the episode’s release, the program released footage of Cruise participating in the popular spirit tunnel.

In the Instagram video, a hallway packed with “Jennifer Hudson Show” staffers can be seen cheering on Cruise as he made his way down the hallway. After smiling and throwing on a pair of shades, Cruise brought back the moves he made famous in the 1983 crime comedy, “Risky Business.” You know the scene, where a 20-year-old Cruise slides across the floor in only his underwear and a shirt while lip-syncing to Bob Seger’s “Old Time Rock & Roll.”

It seems as though “The Jennifer Hudson Show” purposefully paid homage to this movie moment, as the staffers tweaked the lyrics to celebrate Cruise’s appearance on the talk show.

On Instagram, the talk show teased, “The internet is not ready for @tomcruise!!!”

Fans of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” were certainly delighted by Cruise’s participation in the spirit tunnel, with many remarking on the number of people that turned up for the hallway chant.

“The only other time the tunnel was full that I can recall was when Michelle Obama came,” one fan commented below the post. Another chimed in with, “I have never seen so many people in this hallway.” A third remarked, “Nobody missed work today.”

Additionally, several fans applauded the talk show for nabbing such a high-profile guest. For instance, one commenter noted, “Tom Cruise doing Jennifer Hudson is a big deal. This elevates her show to an Nth degree in the grand scheme of things.”

Watch the viral moment for yourself above.

New episodes of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” air weekdays on local syndication networks.