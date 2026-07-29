Tom Holland Says He Told Sony He’s Finally Ready to Host ‘SNL’ for ‘Spider-Man’

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Back in June, Tom Holland revealed to Amy Poehler that he’s never hosted “SNL” for one simple reason: he’s scared of reading the cue cards. But, according to the actor, he was willing to face that fear for “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” press — only to be denied the opportunity.

Don’t worry, it’s not that the NBC sketch comedy didn’t want him. As Holland explained to Seth Meyers on Tuesday night, it’s just how the timing of “Spider-Man’s” release worked out.

“At the beginning of the press tour, I said to the Sony marketing team — who have done such an amazing job on this tour, I really am so grateful to them — I said, ‘I’m ready to host ‘SNL.” And then, they were like, ‘They’re dark during the summer.’” Holland recounted with a laugh. “I was, ‘Oh, thank God!’”

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Holland previously explained on Poehler’s podcast “Good Hang” that, because he is “heavily dyslexic,” he’s actively avoided hosting “Saturday Night Live.”

“I’m just so petrified at the concept of like trying to read something and [the cue cards] change,” he explained at the time.

Poehler reassured him that the show has likely seen many dyslexic hosts over the years, and on Tuesday night, Meyers echoed her encouragement. He promptly told Holland that “I think you’d be great at it.”

The “Late Night” host also made a point to introduce Wally, the man who handles the cue cards for “Late Night” and “Saturday Night Live.”

“He’d take good care of you,” Meyers promised. “If the time comes, he’s the cue card guy. Whatever you need.”

You can watch Tom Holland’s full interview with Seth Meyers in the video above.