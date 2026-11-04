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Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green Reunite for Thriller Microseries at vertTV

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” co-stars wrapped production this week on the project, which also features Carol Potter

Tori Spelling, Brian Austin Green (Credit: Getty Images)
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“Beverly Hills, 90210” co-stars Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green have wrapped production on their microseries debut for vertTV.

The duo reunited for the microdrama platform’s upcoming thriller series, which does not have a release date yet. The project will also feature “90210” alum Carol Potter.

Plot details have been kept under wraps, but the series is the latest of vertTV’s star-studded vertical productions. The microdramas industry has largely been successful with casting unknown actors, but the celebrity verticals have brought new eyes to the format.

Spelling and Green played love interests on “90210” as Donna Summers and David Silver, respectively. The duo also had an off-screen romance in their teen years. Potter played Cindy Walsh, the mom of twins Brenda and Brandon Walsh, on the 90s teen drama.

Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling at the Launch the Release of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Series Pilot on Video, The Wherehouse, Northridge. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

The series will be written and directed by Theo Buckwald and produced by roduced by Barry Barnholtz, Peter Sullivan, Ben Rosenthal, Brian Nolan, and Jeffrey Schenck.

The new vertTV thriller comes after recent productions, starring traditional television talent. “Finding Hope” reunited “Fuller House” cast members Jodie Sweetin, John Brotherton, and Marla Sokoloff. Comedian Chonda Pierce also led her own vertical sitcom series for the platform.

As the verticals industry increasingly shifts to AI-generated microseries to cut costs, vertTV said it “remains deeply committed to authentic artistry.” The company still shoots every series with real actors on practical sets without the use of generative AI.

VertTV was founded by Hollywood veterans Schenck, Barnholtz and Sullivan in July.

Denise Dowse; Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth (Getty Images)
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Tess Patton

Tess Patton is a TV business reporter for TheWrap, covering the creator economy, microseries, podcasting and AI. She joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. She has covered a range of beats from Los Angeles wildfire recovery to carpet coverage at the Emmys and the Academy Awards. Tess has received awards for…

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