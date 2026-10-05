‘Tulsa King’ Renewed for Season 5 Ahead of Season 4 Premiere on Paramount+

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Ahead of its Season 4 premiere on Oct. 16, “Tulsa King” has been renewed for Season 5 at Paramount+. Production is underway on this upcoming season and has been moved from Atlanta to New York to coincide with a Season 5 storyline that involves Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) returning to his mafia roots.

Season 5 will also include some cast changes. Scarlet Rose Stallone, known for playing Spencer, has been promoted to a series regular. Other actors in the Season 5 main cast include Erik Palladino (“I Play Rocky”), Glenn Fleshler (“Billions”), Anthony Skordi (“The Last Frontier”) and Nickola Shreli (“Power Book IV: Force”).

“We are thrilled to bring fans even more of this incredible series and to be shooting the next season of ‘Tulsa King’ in New York, where Dwight Manfredi’s story will continue to evolve,” Drew Brown, executive vice president of Physical Production for Paramount Television Studios, said in a Monday statement. “We’re proud of the work we’ve done in Georgia, and it remains an important venue for us.”

The fourth season of the Paramount+ drama follows Dwight as he fights to legitimize his empire and protect his crew against corrupt politicians and new enemies while struggling with a personal loss. In addition to Stallone, “Tulsa King” Season 4 stars Martin Starr, Jay Will, Vincent Piazza, Annabella Sciorra, Chris Caldovino, McKenna Quigley Harrington, Frank Grillo, Mike “Cash Flo” Walden, James Russo, Kevin Pollak and Neal McDonough, along with Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany. Gretchen Mol also joins the cast for Season 4 as a series regular.

Terence Winter is head writer and executive producer for this season. Other EPs include Taylor Sheridan, Sylvester Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Thomas Kelly and Keith Cox. The series is produced by Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios.