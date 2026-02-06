‘Untamed’ Moves to Hawaii for Season 2 on Netflix

“Untamed” is ditching the wilderness of Yosemite National Park in favor of the Hawaiian tropics for Season 2, Netflix announced on Friday.

Eric Bana is set to return as special agent Kyle Turner after the initially limited series became the streamer’s third most-watched title in the second half of 2025 after Season 1 premiered last July.

“In its second season, the hit Netflix series ‘Untamed’ follows special agent Kyle Turner as he’s called to investigate a mysterious death in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, where local tensions and the volatile, living landscape become an unpredictable force,” per the logline.

“We’re excited to explore the pristine landscapes and cultural identity of a very different national park, and find Turner in a new state of mind, outside the comfort of Yosemite,” co-showrunners Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith said in a statement to Tudum.

“Each national park has such a different cultural identity, geographical identity,” Elle further noted. “Being able to explore those places through the case and through Turner’s journey is what’s so fascinating [about] getting to choose a new park.”

“We started this so long ago with him,” Mark added. “To continue the journey and also to use what we learned in the first season — the things that we wanted to do character-wise and things that Eric discovered and helped us discover — we’re incredibly excited.”

Coming from Warner Bros. Television, executive producers include both Smiths, Bana, John Wells and Erin Jontow via John Wells Productions; Todd Black and Tony Shaw for Escape Artists Entertainment, Steve Lee Jones for Bee Holder Productions; Cliff Roberts for Syndicate Entertainment.

All six episodes of “Untamed” Season 1 are available to stream on Netflix. Production on Season 2 is now underway.