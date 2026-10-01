‘VisionQuest’ Trailer Lets Ultron Loose Again in Marvel’s New Disney+ Series

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The latest “VisionQuest” trailer tells a story of fathers and sons.

James Spader’s Ultron is all over the Disney+ series‘ latest teaser, alternately tormenting and working with his AI disciple (or son, if you’d prefer), Vision (Paul Bettany), while occupying space in his mind “rent free.” Their pairing is mirrored in the “VisionQuest” trailer by that of Vision’s estranged relationship with his son, Tommy Maximoff (Ruaridh Mollica).

“I had a family. A mother and a father,” Mollica’s Tommy tells police officers early in the Disney+ series’ newest teaser, adding, “I have these memories. Of someone I’m not.” The latter line seems to refer to the events of “Agatha All Along,” in which Tommy’s brother Billy (Joe Locke) transferred his soul into the body of a recently drowned boy named Thomas Shepherd.

Billy is, notably, not mentioned or alluded to in the latest trailer, but his actions nonetheless seem to have cast ripples all across the new Disney+ series. If Bettany’s Vision gets his way, a family reunion may well be on the horizon, too.

You can check out the “VisionQuest” trailer yourself below.

In addition to exploring the Maximoff family’s unconventional lineage and Vision’s own relationship with his “impossibly cruel and callus” creator, “VisionQuest” looks to be returning to the surreal, mind-bending visual palette that partly defined 2021’s “WandaVision.” That should come as welcome news to fans of the latter series, especially as Marvel continues to position “VisionQuest” as the final installment in its “WandaVision” trilogy (with “Agatha All Along” serving as its middle chapter).

The newest “VisionQuest” trailer also suggests that Spader’s Ultron will be vying for his own freedom throughout the Disney+ series. At one point in the teaser, he tells Bettany’s Vision to “free” him in order to save Tommy and later remarks that he will “finish” what he started “all those years ago.” There are other, brief shots throughout the trailer of Bettany’s Vision clashing with not just Spader’s Ultron but other variants of the maniacal robot as well.

It seems, in other words, like Bettany’s Avenger will have more than just his own memories to contend with when “VisionQuest” arrives later this month.

“VisionQuest” premieres Wednesday, Oct. 14 on Disney+.