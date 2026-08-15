‘VisionQuest’ Trailer Brings Marvel’s Biggest AIs Back Into the Fold

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In new footage for “VisionQuest,” Paul Bettany’s Marvel android is a bartender trying to find himself — and trying to live with his father, Ultron (with James Spader reprising his role).

The footage debuted during the Marvel portion of the big presentation at D23 on Friday. You can watch the trailer below.

The first trailer for #VisionQuest starring Paul Bettany drops during the #D23 Disney Entertainment Showcase pic.twitter.com/Amm9qP8eAO — TheWrap (@TheWrap) August 15, 2026

The trailer sees White Vision, who shares Vision’s memories but not his full personality or character, seemingly entering a simulated world in his mind. There, he exists in his human form, as does Ultron, J.A.R.V.I.S. (with James D’Arcy reprising his role from “Agent Carter” and “Avengers: Endgame”) and several other notable Marvel AIs.

“VisionQuest” sees Bettany reprise his role as Vision more than 18 years after he debuted as J.A.R.V.I.S. in 2008’s “Iron Man” and more than 11 years after he debuted as the android superhero in 2015’s “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” More specifically, Bettany is back as the White Vision who first appeared in 2021’s “WandaVision” after the death of the original android in 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Joining Bettany in this series is James Spader, who reprises the role of Ultron for the first time since his debut appearance in the 2015 “Avengers” sequel, where he starred as the villain. Ruaridh Mollica will debut as an older version of Tommy Maximoff, also known as Speed, Wanda and Vision’s son who was first portrayed in “WandaVision” by Jett Klyne (who later reprised the role in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”).

After “Agatha All Along,” “VisionQuest” is set to wrap up the “WandaVision” trilogy that started with the first MCU series on Disney+. “WandaVision” also introduced Tommy’s brother, Billy Maximoff, who was played there and in “Multiverse of Madness” by Julian Hilliard. Joe Locke later took over an older version of that role in “Agatha All Along.”

Terry Matalas serves as creator and showrunner of “VisionQuest,” which premieres on Disney+ on Oct. 14.

The series is directed by Christopher J. Byrne, Gandja Monteiro, Vincenzo Natali, Terry Matalas, and written by Terry Matalas, Cindy Appel, Christopher Monfette, Nicole Falsetti, and Matthew Okumura. “VisionQuest” is created for television byTerry Matalas, based on the Marvel Comics. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos, Terry Matalas, Jac Schaeffer, and Christopher J. Byrne, and the producer is Roopesh Parekh.