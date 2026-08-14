Home > Creative Content > Movies

Leaked ‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’ Trailer Condemned by Christopher Miller

“Not a fan of leaks of unfinished, not fully rendered footage,” the co-writer and producer says

JD Knapp
Shameik Moore in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' (Sony Pictures)
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

It appears as though a rough trailer for “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse” has leaked online, prompting some condemnation from as least one of the people involved.

“Not a fan of leaks of unfinished, not fully rendered footage,” co-writer and producer Christopher Miller shared on X on Friday morning. Sony did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The third “Spider-Verse” movie doesn’t swing into theaters until next year on June 18, 2027, following 2023’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” in 2018.

Miller co-wrote the upcoming movie (and the ’23 sequel) alongside David Callaham and partner Phil Lord, who also wrote the first movie’s screenplay with Rodney Rothman. Lord and Miller produce alongside Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Jinko Gotoh for Columbia Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Arad Productions, Lord Miller Productions and Pascal Pictures.

The final film in the trilogy stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, with Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Vélez, Jake Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, Karan Soni, John Mulaney, Kimiko Glenn, Daniel Kaluuya, Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage and Oscar Isaac.

The leak also comes four months after Sony treated fans to a first glimpse of the movie at CinemaCon 2026 in April.

Directed by Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson, “Beyond the Spider-Verse” picks up soon after the cliffhanger ending of “Across the Spider-Verse,” where Miles Morales found himself stranded in an alternate reality (the universe that was the original home of the radioactive spider that gave him his powers).

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" (Sony Pictures)
Read Next
What Does 'Spider-Man' Success Mean for Superhero Fatigue?

JD Knapp

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…

Please wait while we verify your access…

Comments