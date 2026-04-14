‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’ Footage Shows Miles Morales vs. Miles Morales

“Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse” is still a little ways off, but Sony treated CinemaCon to a new scene from the trilogy’s long-awaited conclusion.

The CinemaCon footage from the beginning of “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse,” shown in 1.43:1 aspect ratio, opens with the comics code logo before showing Miles Morales’ realization that there’s no Spider-Man on Earth-42.

In a slightly alternate take on the footage seen at the end of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” Miles comes face-to-face with Earth-42’s Miles Morales, The Prowler. The Prowler makes fun of Miles for not being able to pronounce Morales correctly as the two continue to rib each other. Miles tells Prowler that his dad is going to die in two days due to the canon event. The Prowler isn’t getting it.

“The hell is a Spider-Man?” Miles’ Uncle Aaron asks. Aaron and Prowler are scared of Miles’ glitching, caused by being in the wrong universe. Miles then uses his venom powers to escape from being tied up, repeating Peter B. Parker’s advice: “Don’t watch the mouth. Watch the hands.”

We then hear Mahershala Ali’s Aaron say the iconic “Let’s do this one last time” before the trailer begins quickly cutting between action sequences.

Gwen is looking for Miles. Peter B. Parker asks Spider-Ham to hold his baby, Mayday, as Spider-Ham says, “Gladly. But I’m all out of milk.”

The Kingpin appears to be in the film in a silhouette that looks similar to Spot’s effects. Spider-Noir returns, creeping up on another character.

Miles fights Prowler while tied to the punching bag from the end of “Across the Spider-Verse,” and later fights Spider-Man 2099. Rio Morales gives Miles a final piece of advice and encouragement to be brave. The film mixes a collection of animation styles — even more than the previous two films.

Sony Pictures Animation also released a collection of photos for the film, which you can see below.

Sony Pictures Animation

Sony Pictures Animation

Sony Pictures Animation

Sony Pictures Animation

Directed by Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson, “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse” is set to release on June 18, 2027, just over four years after “Across the Spider-Verse” swung into theaters. The film picks up soon after the cliffhanger ending of “Across the Spider-Verse,” where Miles Morales fond himself stranded in an alternate reality (the universe that was the original home of the radioactive spider that bit him and gave him his powers).

Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and David Callaham wrote the screenplay for “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.” The film’s cast includes Shameik Moore (Miles Morales/Spider-Man), Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen), Jake Johnson (Peter B. Parker/Spider-Man), Jason Schwartzman (The Spot), Daniel Kaluuya (Hobie Brown/Spider-Punk), Karan Soni (Pavitr Prabhakar/Spider-Man India) and more.

Originally, “Beyond the Spider-Verse” was ambitiously slated to release less than a year after its predecessor, with the film dated for March 29, 2024. It wasn’t until CinemaCon 2025 that we got a June 4, 2027, release date. The film was later pushed back three weeks, then moved up a week after that for its current Father’s Day weekend release date.

“Beyond the Spider-Verse” came to CinemaCon last year with a series of first-look images showing Miles Morales and his alternate-universe doppelgänger, The Prowler.

A few projects focusing on characters seen in the “Spider-Verse” are currently in development. Nicolas Cage will star as Ben Reilly/”The Spider” in “Spider-Noir,” a live-action detective series coming to MGM+ on May 25 and Prime Video on May 27 (both in black and white and in color). Daniel Kaluuya reportedly has an animated Spider-Punk film in development, based on his zine-inspired character introduced in “Across the Spider-Verse.”

“Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse” will release in theaters on June 18, 2027.