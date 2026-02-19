Vivian Tu’s ‘Rich AF’ TV Series Adaptation in the Works at Amazon

Vivian Tu’s bestselling nonfiction book “Rich AF: The Money Mindset That Will Change Your Life” will get the TV adaptation treatment at Amazon Studios.

The book will be the basis for a fictionalized scripted series, titled “Rich AF,” which follows the “riches to rags story that follows 23-year-old Lia, a billionaire’s daughter and Wall Street rising star who has to start from scratch after exposing her father’s white collar crimes and losing everything she once held dear.”

“She’ll be pinned between her former glittering life and a new scrappier one as she painstakingly builds a freelance career and learns that wealth isn’t only measured in dollars,” the official logline reads.

The project is in development at Amazon Studios, with Tu attached as an executive producer alongside Sarah Kucserka (“High Fidelity,” “The Summer I Turned Pretty”) and Mallory Rosenthal (“High Fidelity,” “Panic’).

Rosenthal will write while Kucserka, who is also an EP and co-writer for the upcoming “The Summer I Turned Pretty” movie, supervises.

PKM Productions’ Patrick Moran (“The Rainmaker”) and Lynley Bird will also serve as executive producers after bringing the project to Amazon under their first-look deal.

“Rich AF is a love letter to anyone who has ever felt broke, lost, and like they wanted to hit the redo button on life!” Tu said in a statement. “I’m so grateful to be working with PKM, Sarah, Mallory and the phenomenal Amazon Studios team to bring the energy & empowerment of Rich AF to life on screen.”

Tu is a TIME100 and Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree, and recently became double NYT best-seller for her second book, “Well Endowed: The Secrets to Strategic Spending, Building a Financial Foundation for You and Your Family, and Creating Lasting Generational Wealth.”

