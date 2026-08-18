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Love After Weight Loss Reality Dating Show Lands at Netflix

“Weight to Date” follows singles during and after extreme weight loss

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Netflix greenlights a new dating series about finding loss after extreme weight loss. (Joan Slaking/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
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Netflix has greenlit a new reality dating show centered on love after weight loss.

The unscripted series, which has a working title of “Weight to Date,” follows singles during and after extreme weight loss as they navigate dating, identity and the search for lasting love, per the official logline.

Singles interested in finding love after weight loss can apply to be on the show here. The posting reads, “Are you ready to find love after a significant body change?”

Hailing from the Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), “Weight to Date” is executive produced by Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman and Jeanne Begley.

Esther Perel by Anna Wolf
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Holzman and Saidman, who founded IPC, served as nonfiction heads at Sony Pictures TV before their exit in March, which saw Katherine Pope expand her purview to include the nonfiction division. The deal marks Holzman and Saidman’s first sale since going independent.

IPC has previously worked with Netflix on “With Love, Meghan” and “Power Moves,” and the company’s reality slate also includes “Scam Goddess,” “Surviving Mormonism with Heather Gay,” “Swiping America” and “Craig Ferguson: American On Purpose.”

“Weight to Date” will join Netflix’s slate of unscripted dating shows, which includes experimental series like “Age of Attraction,” “Love Is Blind,” “The Ultimatum,” “Too Hot to Handle,” “Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark” and “Temptation Island.”

In August, the streamer launched reality dating show “Let’s Marry Harry,” starring Harry Jowsey, who has previously appeared on Netflix dating shows “Too Hot to Handle” and “Perfect Match.” The reunion for “Let’s Marry Harry” is slated to debut Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Harry Jowsey in episode 108 of "Let's Marry Harry" (Credit: Courtesy of Netflix)
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Loree Seitz

Loree is a TV Reporter at TheWrap, covering TV news, ratings and reality and scripted series. Loree joined TheWrap in 2022 and has also written for MovieMaker Magazine. She has a BA in Media Studies from the University of Virginia.

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