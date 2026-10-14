At this point in the MCU, keeping track of the main timeline can be pretty tough. So, as you’re watching “VisionQuest,” you might be wondering when exactly it takes place (especially considering the show itself was delayed a few years). Well, there is an explicit answer for that.
Marvel’s newest series picks up with Vision (Paul Bettany) — or at least, a version of him. It’s all a bit complicated; the synthezoid was technically destroyed/killed by Thanos (Josh Brolin) in “Avengers: Infinity War.” But, in “WandaVision,” Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) kind of brought him back with her magic. When she collapsed her hex, that Vision disappeared, but not before giving the new White Vision, reconstructed by S.W.O.R.D. as a weapon, his memories.
At the end of “WandaVision,” that Vision is questioning who he is and what his purpose is, and flies off, never to be heard from again until now. So, when exactly is this all taking place?
When does ‘VisionQuest’ take place on the MCU timeline?
In the premiere episodes, we learn that Thomas Shepherd has been struggling with his own identity, after a near-death incident in a pool gave him the memories and superhuman abilities of Tommy Maximoff. If you want the details on that whole situation, you’ll find them over in “Agatha All Along,” now streaming on Disney+.
When asked how long Tommy’s had these struggles — unfortunately, those around him just think he’s just having a psychotic break — it’s revealed that this all started six months ago. But, the reveal that it started six months ago happens in a flashback itself, which takes place a year before “VisionQuest.”
That means that “VisionQuest” is taking place roughly 18 months after the events of “Agatha All Along.”
So how long after ‘WandaVision’ then?
The time gap between “VisionQuest” and “WandaVision” is a bit longer. As we learn in “Agatha All Along,” Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) is trapped in Westview for three years after the events of “WandaVision.” She’s only freed after the Scarlet Witch collapses Wundergore on herself in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”
So, in the bigger picture of things, “VisionQuest” takes place four and a half years after “WandaVision” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” At least, if our math is right. Time can get a little funky in the MCU.
“VisionQuest” is now streaming on Disney+.