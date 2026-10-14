When Does ‘VisionQuest’ Take Place?

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At this point in the MCU, keeping track of the main timeline can be pretty tough. So, as you’re watching “VisionQuest,” you might be wondering when exactly it takes place (especially considering the show itself was delayed a few years). Well, there is an explicit answer for that.

Marvel’s newest series picks up with Vision (Paul Bettany) — or at least, a version of him. It’s all a bit complicated; the synthezoid was technically destroyed/killed by Thanos (Josh Brolin) in “Avengers: Infinity War.” But, in “WandaVision,” Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) kind of brought him back with her magic. When she collapsed her hex, that Vision disappeared, but not before giving the new White Vision, reconstructed by S.W.O.R.D. as a weapon, his memories.

At the end of “WandaVision,” that Vision is questioning who he is and what his purpose is, and flies off, never to be heard from again until now. So, when exactly is this all taking place?