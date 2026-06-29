Here’s When ‘The View’ Returns With New Episodes in July

It’s the holiday season! Well, the summer holiday, at least. The 4th of July falls on a Saturday this year, but the hosts of “The View” are giving themselves this whole week off.

It’s not out of the ordinary for the ABC hosts to do so. Generally, the talk show is off for a week surrounding most major holidays, if not longer in the winter months. So, when will they be back? What’s going to take their place in the meantime? Worry not, dear viewer.

As always, re-runs of “The View” will air in its usual time slot. So, if you missed a few past episodes, now may be your chance to catch up.

Here’s the full list of shows you’ll be able to watch this week:

Monday, June 29 (Originally aired: 6/16/26) — Vice President JD Vance in studio to discuss his new book, “Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith”

— Vice President JD Vance in studio to discuss his new book, “Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith” Tuesday, June 30 ( Originally aired : 5/20/26) — Keke Palmer (actor, “I Love Boosters,” and host, “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer”); Billy Eichner (author, “Billy on Billy”)

— Keke Palmer (actor, “I Love Boosters,” and host, “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer”); Billy Eichner (author, “Billy on Billy”) Wednesday, July 1 ( Originally aired : 6/2/26) — Former first lady Dr. Jill Biden (author, “View from the East Wing: A Memoir”)

— Former first lady Dr. Jill Biden (author, “View from the East Wing: A Memoir”) Thursday, July 2 ( Originally aired : 5/21/26) — LaKeith Stanfield (actor, “I Love Boosters”)

— LaKeith Stanfield (actor, “I Love Boosters”) Friday, July 3 (Originally aired: 6/17/26) — Sam Worthington (actor, “I Will Find You”)

“The View” will return with new episodes on Monday, July 6.