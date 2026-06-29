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Here’s When ‘The View’ Returns With New Episodes in July

The ABC hosts are taking the week off for the holiday

JD Vance on The View
Vice President JD Vance is a guest on “The View” airing on June 16, 2026. (ABC/ Lou Rocco)

It’s the holiday season! Well, the summer holiday, at least. The 4th of July falls on a Saturday this year, but the hosts of “The View” are giving themselves this whole week off.

It’s not out of the ordinary for the ABC hosts to do so. Generally, the talk show is off for a week surrounding most major holidays, if not longer in the winter months. So, when will they be back? What’s going to take their place in the meantime? Worry not, dear viewer.

As always, re-runs of “The View” will air in its usual time slot. So, if you missed a few past episodes, now may be your chance to catch up.

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Here’s the full list of shows you’ll be able to watch this week:

  • Monday, June 29 (Originally aired: 6/16/26)— Vice President JD Vance in studio to discuss his new book, “Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith” 
  • Tuesday, June 30 (Originally aired: 5/20/26) — Keke Palmer (actor, “I Love Boosters,” and host, “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer”); Billy Eichner (author, “Billy on Billy”) 
  • Wednesday, July 1 (Originally aired: 6/2/26) — Former first lady Dr. Jill Biden (author, “View from the East Wing: A Memoir”) 
  • Thursday, July 2 (Originally aired: 5/21/26) — LaKeith Stanfield (actor, “I Love Boosters”) 
  • Friday, July 3 (Originally aired: 6/17/26) — Sam Worthington (actor, “I Will Find You”) 

“The View” will return with new episodes on Monday, July 6.

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Andi Ortiz

Andi Ortiz is an Audience Writer. Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. She also co-hosts WrapWomen’s podcast,…

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