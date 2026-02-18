Where to Watch ‘Being Gordon Ramsay’: Is the Docuseries Streaming?

Everyone’s favorite slightly terrifying chef is back with a new series this week but, this time, it’s all about him.

“Being Gordon Ramsay” takes culinary fans behind the scenes with the chef as he prepares to expand his restaurant business with a massive new set of experiences in London. Taking place over six months in Ramsay’s life, not only does the docuseries highlight his work, but it also shows how Ramsay balances it all with his own personal life.

Here are all the details you need to know.

When does it premiere?

“Being Gordon Ramsay” premieres on Wednesday, Feb. 18.

Is it streaming?

Yes, it is! You can watch the series over on Netflix now.

How many episodes are there?

In total, there are six episodes of the docuseries. Netflix once again went for a binge release on this one, so you can watch it all in one sitting if you so choose (of course, it’ll take you about a full day, since the episodes all clock in around 40 minutes or more).

Is it another cooking competition?

No, not this time. Competitors aren’t fighting to become Gordon Ramsay, but rather, this series is about the chef himself. It follows Ramsay in the lead-up to the opening of five culinary experiences in one of London’s tallest buildings.

“This is Gordon as we have never seen him before as he opens the doors to his home and businesses,” the synopsis promises. “Over a 6 month window, the expansion of his restaurant empire begins to take shape and, with the official launch fast approaching, we see Gordon balance the challenges that come with it with his life as a husband to Tana, and father to their six children.”

Does he call anyone an “idiot sandwich” in this show?

Well, if we tell you that, it would take the fun out of finding out, no?

