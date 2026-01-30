‘Next Level Chef’ Season 5 Contestants Guide: Meet the Competitors | Photos

“Next Level Chef” is back for Season 5, and that means a whole new batch of contestants. So, who’s competing this year?

Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais are returning as mentors to 24 new contestants, each of whom is hoping to win the grand prize of $250,000. As always, the competitors are divided into three categories: Pro, Social Media and Home. Each category contains eight competitors.

You can find a full list of the contestants below.

NEXT LEVEL CHEF: Contestant Tim. CR: FOX. ©2026 FOX Media LLC. Tim Social Media Chef NEXT LEVEL CHEF: Contestant Miriam. CR: FOX. ©2026 FOX Media LLC. Miriam Social Media Chef

NEXT LEVEL CHEF: Contestant Michael. CR: FOX. ©2026 FOX Media LLC. Michael Home Chef NEXT LEVEL CHEF: Contestant Matt. CR: FOX. ©2026 FOX Media LLC. Matt Social Media Chef NEXT LEVEL CHEF: Contestant Mareya. CR: FOX. ©2026 FOX Media LLC. Mareya Social Media Chef NEXT LEVEL CHEF: Contestant Machete. CR: FOX. ©2026 FOX Media LLC. Machete Pro Chef NEXT LEVEL CHEF: Contestant Landon. CR: FOX. ©2026 FOX Media LLC. Landon Social Media Chef NEXT LEVEL CHEF: Contestant Kevin. CR: FOX. ©2026 FOX Media LLC. Kevin Pro Chef

NEXT LEVEL CHEF: Contestant Jared. CR: FOX. ©2026 FOX Media LLC. Jared Home Chef NEXT LEVEL CHEF: Contestant Hunter. CR: FOX. ©2026 FOX Media LLC. Hunter Pro Chef NEXT LEVEL CHEF: Contestant Henna. CR: FOX. ©2026 FOX Media LLC. Henna Social Media Chef NEXT LEVEL CHEF: Contestant Gabrielle. CR: FOX. ©2026 FOX Media LLC. Gabrielle Pro Chef NEXT LEVEL CHEF: Contestant Emerson. CR: FOX. ©2026 FOX Media LLC. Emerson Home Chef NEXT LEVEL CHEF: Contestant Elise. CR: FOX. ©2026 FOX Media LLC. Elise Home Chef NEXT LEVEL CHEF: Contestant Earl. CR: FOX. ©2026 FOX Media LLC. Earl Home Chef NEXT LEVEL CHEF: Contestant Diana. CR: FOX. ©2026 FOX Media LLC. Diana Home Chef NEXT LEVEL CHEF: Contestant Darian. CR: FOX. ©2026 FOX Media LLC. Darian Pro Chef NEXT LEVEL CHEF: Contestant Danielle. CR: FOX. ©2026 FOX Media LLC. Danielle Home Chef NEXT LEVEL CHEF: Contestant Connor. CR: FOX. ©2026 FOX Media LLC. Connor Pro Chef NEXT LEVEL CHEF: Contestant Cole. CR: FOX. ©2026 FOX Media LLC. Cole Pro Chef NEXT LEVEL CHEF: Contestant Christian. CR: FOX. ©2026 FOX Media LLC. Christian Social media chef NEXT LEVEL CHEF: Contestant Belinda. CR: FOX. ©2026 FOX Media LLC. Belinda Pro Chef NEXT LEVEL CHEF: Contestant Andy. CR: FOX. ©2026 FOX Media LLC. Andy Social Media Chef (you might also recognize her from "Upload" or "Chicago Fire") NEXT LEVEL CHEF: Contestant Amber. CR: FOX. ©2026 FOX Media LLC. Amber Home Chef

“Next Level Chef” airs Thursdays on Fox before streaming on Hulu.