‘Next Level Chef’ Season 5 Contestants Guide: Meet the Competitors | Photos

Here are the 24 chefs competing for glory — and $250k — on Fox

"Next Level Chef" (Fox)
"Next Level Chef" (Fox)

“Next Level Chef” is back for Season 5, and that means a whole new batch of contestants. So, who’s competing this year?

Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais are returning as mentors to 24 new contestants, each of whom is hoping to win the grand prize of $250,000. As always, the competitors are divided into three categories: Pro, Social Media and Home. Each category contains eight competitors.

You can find a full list of the contestants below.

NEXT LEVEL CHEF: Contestant Tim. CR: FOX. ©2026 FOX Media LLC.

Tim

Social Media Chef

NEXT LEVEL CHEF: Contestant Miriam. CR: FOX. ©2026 FOX Media LLC.

Miriam

Social Media Chef

NEXT LEVEL CHEF: Contestant Michael. CR: FOX. ©2026 FOX Media LLC.

Michael

Home Chef

NEXT LEVEL CHEF: Contestant Matt. CR: FOX. ©2026 FOX Media LLC.

Matt

Social Media Chef

NEXT LEVEL CHEF: Contestant Mareya. CR: FOX. ©2026 FOX Media LLC.

Mareya

Social Media Chef

NEXT LEVEL CHEF: Contestant Machete. CR: FOX. ©2026 FOX Media LLC.

Machete

Pro Chef

NEXT LEVEL CHEF: Contestant Landon. CR: FOX. ©2026 FOX Media LLC.

Landon

Social Media Chef

NEXT LEVEL CHEF: Contestant Kevin. CR: FOX. ©2026 FOX Media LLC.

Kevin

Pro Chef

NEXT LEVEL CHEF: Contestant Jared. CR: FOX. ©2026 FOX Media LLC.

Jared

Home Chef

NEXT LEVEL CHEF: Contestant Hunter. CR: FOX. ©2026 FOX Media LLC.

Hunter

Pro Chef

NEXT LEVEL CHEF: Contestant Henna. CR: FOX. ©2026 FOX Media LLC.

Henna

Social Media Chef

NEXT LEVEL CHEF: Contestant Gabrielle. CR: FOX. ©2026 FOX Media LLC.

Gabrielle

Pro Chef

NEXT LEVEL CHEF: Contestant Emerson. CR: FOX. ©2026 FOX Media LLC.

Emerson

Home Chef

NEXT LEVEL CHEF: Contestant Elise. CR: FOX. ©2026 FOX Media LLC.

Elise

Home Chef

NEXT LEVEL CHEF: Contestant Earl. CR: FOX. ©2026 FOX Media LLC.

Earl

Home Chef

NEXT LEVEL CHEF: Contestant Diana. CR: FOX. ©2026 FOX Media LLC.

Diana

Home Chef

NEXT LEVEL CHEF: Contestant Darian. CR: FOX. ©2026 FOX Media LLC.

Darian

Pro Chef

NEXT LEVEL CHEF: Contestant Danielle. CR: FOX. ©2026 FOX Media LLC.

Danielle

Home Chef

NEXT LEVEL CHEF: Contestant Connor. CR: FOX. ©2026 FOX Media LLC.

Connor

Pro Chef

NEXT LEVEL CHEF: Contestant Cole. CR: FOX. ©2026 FOX Media LLC.

Cole

Pro Chef

NEXT LEVEL CHEF: Contestant Christian. CR: FOX. ©2026 FOX Media LLC.

Christian

Social media chef

NEXT LEVEL CHEF: Contestant Belinda. CR: FOX. ©2026 FOX Media LLC.

Belinda

Pro Chef

NEXT LEVEL CHEF: Contestant Andy. CR: FOX. ©2026 FOX Media LLC.

Andy

Social Media Chef (you might also recognize her from “Upload” or “Chicago Fire”)

NEXT LEVEL CHEF: Contestant Amber. CR: FOX. ©2026 FOX Media LLC.

Amber

Home Chef

“Next Level Chef” airs Thursdays on Fox before streaming on Hulu.

