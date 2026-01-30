‘Next Level Chef’ Season 5 Contestants Guide: Meet the Competitors | Photos

“Next Level Chef” is back for Season 5, and that means a whole new batch of contestants. So, who’s competing this year?
Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais are returning as mentors to 24 new contestants, each of whom is hoping to win the grand prize of $250,000. As always, the competitors are divided into three categories: Pro, Social Media and Home. Each category contains eight competitors.
You can find a full list of the contestants below.
Tim
Social Media Chef
Miriam
Social Media Chef
Michael
Home Chef
Matt
Social Media Chef
Mareya
Social Media Chef
Machete
Pro Chef
Landon
Social Media Chef
Kevin
Pro Chef
Jared
Home Chef
Hunter
Pro Chef
Henna
Social Media Chef
Gabrielle
Pro Chef
Emerson
Home Chef
Elise
Home Chef
Earl
Home Chef
Diana
Home Chef
Darian
Pro Chef
Danielle
Home Chef
Connor
Pro Chef
Cole
Pro Chef
Christian
Social media chef
Belinda
Pro Chef
Andy
Social Media Chef (you might also recognize her from “Upload” or “Chicago Fire”)
Amber
Home Chef
“Next Level Chef” airs Thursdays on Fox before streaming on Hulu.