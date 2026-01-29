‘The White Lotus’: Helena Bonham Carter, Chris Messina and Marissa Long Join Season 4

Helena Bonham Carter, Chris Messina and Marissa Long are officially heading to “The White Lotus.”

Bonham Carter and Messina, who have been rumored to be joining the new season of the Mike White-created drama series, have officially joined the Season 4 cast alongside Long.

The three new recruits join the existing Season 4 cast, which also includes AJ Michalka, Alexander Ludwig, Steve Coogan and Caleb Jonte Edwards. The cast will be part of the new group of White Lotus hotel guests and employees, who the series will follow over the span of a week.

Bonham Carter is best known for starring as Bellatrix Lestrange in the “Harry Potter” movie series, and has also starred in “The King’s Speech,” “Les Misérables,” “Fight Club,” “The Crown” and “Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials,” among others.

Messina has starred in “The Mindy Project,” “Damages,” “Sharp Objects” and “Argo.” He also recently appeared in Peacock’s “Based on a True Story” and “Juror #2.”

Long, on the other hand, will make her TV debut in “The White Lotus.”

White serves as creator, writer and director for “The White Lotus.” White also executive produces alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

Season 3 welcomed back Season 1 stars Natasha Rothwell and Jon Gries and also featured a cast including Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Sam Nivola, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sarah Catherine Hook, Michelle Monaghan, Carrie Coon, Leslie Bibb, Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood.

Bonham Carter is represented by Nicola van Gelder of Conway van Gelder Grant. Messina is represented by Entertainment 360, CAA, Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern, LLP and Long is represented by Canopy Media Partners, Next Model Management and Yorn Levine Barnes Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich, Goodell & Gellman.